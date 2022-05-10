Photos, taken May 6 and May 8 from Third Avenue looking south, show storm damage to the North Wildwood beaches. City Administrator Ron Simone said the city lost about 25% of its stockpiled sand and most of what was between Third and Seventh avenues.
NORTH WILDWOOD – Beach replenishment efforts suffered a major blow Mother’s Day weekend.
A storm that hit unseasonably late in the offseason undid months of the city’s work as part of its annual back passing effort, where the city pays out of its budget to harvest and truck sand north from Wildwood to fill the North Wildwood beaches.
City Administrator Ron Simone estimated May 9 that the storm cost the city 25% of the sand it had stockpiled in mountains on the back beach and most of the sand it had placed between Third and Seventh avenues.
Mayor PatrickRosenellotold the Herald the timing of the storm wasunfortunate,and damage was still being done as he spoke.
“The ocean is still very angry,” he said around the afternoon high tide May 9. “There is a critical mass of quantity of sand that you need to move within a certain time to establish a beach that will last. It’s virtually impossible to move that critical quantity with trucks. We have conveyed that to the Army Corps and state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). I am confident they are going to take our experience into consideration when they are doing their project.”
Simone said the only saving grace was that the storm didn’t coincide with the full moon high tide that will come this weekend.
Rosenellosaid that although sand was lost, he anticipates they will be able to spread the damage out and not have to close any beaches they had planned to open for summer.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.