COURT HOUSE - Middle Township is applying for a state grant to assist residents with the one-time connection costs of the Del Haven water supply project.
A partnership between Middle and the Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority is bringing fresh water to bayfront communities where residents currently use well water. Salt water has been seeping into the wells for years, compromising the water supply.
The Innovative Development Fund, available through the State Department of Community Affairs Small Cities Community Block Grant Program, would be used to help low- and moderate-income residents of Del Haven and areas of Green Creek.
The state is expected to notify grant recipients early next year. If Middle receives funding, it will be divided among property owners to help cover their plumbing costs.
Middle Township is actively pursuing additional options to make the costs as manageable as possible.
“This project was motivated by our commitment to overcome substantial obstacles to bring fresh water to the residents of Del Haven and areas of Green Creek. We are continuing our commitment by doing everything possible to help offset the one-time installation costs for low- and moderate-income residents. In the long run, the water supply project will also increase property values,” stated Mayor Tim Donohue.
The water connection will be available to 962 properties, the vast majority of which are residential. More than half are expected to be eligible for financial assistance. Property owners are responsible for the cost of connecting their home plumbing to the water line, as well as the Lower Township MUA installation fee. The $1,600 fee can be paid interest-free over three years. Middle is pursuing grant funding to help eligible residents pay for the home plumbing hookup.
Construction on the piping to connect to the residential lines will start in June. Contractors will complete a section at a time over the course of a year. Residents will have up to a year from the time of completion to connect to the fresh water supply.
