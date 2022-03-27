GYPSY MOTHS ON A TREE FILE PHOTO
COURT HOUSE - Stating that the gypsy moth is heavily defoliating tree and plant growth in the municipality, Middle Township Committee March 23 voted unanimously to participate in the state Department of Agriculture's gypsy moth control spraying program.  

The committee also authorized efforts to seek available federal and state funds to offset the costs of the spraying. 

The committee declared suppression of “the forest and shade tree pest” a matter of public welfare. Details were not provided on the start of the program in the municipality.  

In January, the Department of Agriculture announced an effort to treat approximately 5,000 acres of residential and county-owned properties in Burlington and Cape May counties. Egg mass surveys were conducted from August to December 2021 to determine the areas for suppression efforts. 

