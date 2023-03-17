Donohue.jpg

Michael Donohue gives a presentation on the offshore wind project at a public information session at the Ocean City Tabernacle March 15.  

 Herald Screenshot

OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Tabernacle accommodated several hundred people who turned out for an information session on offshore wind activities March 15.

Desiderio.jpg

Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio speaks at a public information session on offshore wind at the Ocean City Tabernacle March 15. 
Gillian.jpg

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian addresses the crowd at a public information session on offshore wind at the Ocean City Tabernacle March 15. 
Crowd at County Meeting.jpg

Shown is some of the crowd at a public information session on offshore wind at the Ocean City Tabernacle March 15.
Testa at County Meeting.jpg

Sen. Michael Testa (R-1st) speaks during the public comment portion of a public information session on offshore wind at the Ocean City Tabernacle March 15. 

