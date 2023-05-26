Dead Birds

Shown are the remnants of a robin found along the Delaware Bay where at least 20 were found dead on the beach in Villas, March 26.

 Lisa Murphy/File Photo

VILLAS – In late March, Lower Township resident Lisa Murphy, who was walking her dog on the beach along Delaware Bay, noticed an unusual number of dead birds. In all, she counted over 20 – mostly robins.

Thinking this was an unusual event and that there must be a reason for such a high number of robins to be found dead in one area, Murphy started making phone calls to see if local or state health officials or wildlife personnel might be interested in knowing what happened. 

