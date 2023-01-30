A delegation of a dozen mayors from barrier island communities signed a letter, dated Jan. 30, to New Jersey’s federal legislators, calling for a moratorium on any offshore wind farm activities until state and federal officials can determine what is killing whales off the New Jersey coastline.
Local Mayors, Others Call for Moratorium on Wind Power Surveys
