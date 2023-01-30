Dead Whales Heat Up Controversy Over Offshore Wind

A necropsy performed on a humpback whale that washed ashore in Brigantine Jan. 12 revealed that the whale suffered blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike,” according to a post on Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s Facebook page Jan. 15. 

 Courtesy Marine Mammal Stranding Center

A delegation of a dozen mayors from barrier island communities signed a letter, dated Jan. 30, to New Jersey’s federal legislators, calling for a moratorium on any offshore wind farm activities until state and federal officials can determine what is killing whales off the New Jersey coastline.

