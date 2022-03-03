TRENTON – Seven farmers and others actively involved in New Jersey agriculture received Distinguished Service to Agriculture Citations from the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture during the New Jersey State Agricultural Convention recently.
Those honored at the Joint Agricultural Convention Dinner Banquet were Dave Bond, Sam Conard, Alan Danser, Dan Farrand, Monique Purcell, David Van Vorst, each for 2022, along with 2021 winner Dr. Mel Henninger.
“Each of these individuals is highly regarded for their experience, expertise and contributions that have benefitted agriculture in the Garden State,” NJDA Secretary Douglas Fisher said. “Their devotion to farming in New Jersey is legendary.”
Van Vorst, of Cape May County,was honored posthumously after passing away in April of 2019. Dave, who is survived by his wife Cathleen, daughter Jen and son Garrett, was the co-founder and co-owner of Plantation Beach Plum Farm.
He retired from the New Jersey State Division of Parks and Forestry with 38 years of service and for many years was the District Fire Warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
Dave was a dedicated volunteer for many local organizations, including being President of the Cape May County Board of Agriculture, President of the Cape May County Beach Plum Association, which was founded in 2005, and volunteering for the annual Cape May County 4-H Fair and Barbeque. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge No. 65 in Tuckahoe.
