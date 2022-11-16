SLF Egg Mass.jpg

Spotted Lanternflies, a native to Asia, have appeared in all New Jersey counties, including Cape May now, after arriving on a shipment to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. Residents are asked to destroy their eggs if they're seen.

STONE HARBOR – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture (DOA) last month placed the entire state under quarantine due to an invasion of the spotted lanternfly. 

