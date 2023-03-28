NORTH WILDWOOD BP AERIAL WAVES
Bulkhead supplies that North WIldwood has stockpiled, with a hope it will eventually use them to create storm protection in front of its beach patrol headquarters, will remain where they are, piled up next to the building, for now. Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee ruled March 27 he does not have jurisdiction over North Wildwood’s emergency request to construct the bulkhead. The Department of Environmental Protection had denied the request, arguing there are other, less permanent alternatives the city should consider to achieve adequate storm protection in the area. 
COURT HOUSE – A Superior Court judge ruled March 27 that he does not have jurisdiction to settle a disagreement between North Wildwood and the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) over whether a bulkhead extension is necessary to protect the city from the ocean.

Judge Michael J. Blee said he was frustrated that he could not hear evidence in the Emergency Authorization matter, but felt doing so would be improper. 
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello (right) and Council President Salvatore Zampirri Sr. look on as attorneys argue whether or not the court has jurisdiction to overrule a DEP decision denying North Wildwood the ability to install a new section of bulkhead. 
Attorney Anthony S. Bocchi argued that Judge Michael J. Blee should hear the merits of the city's request to install the bulkhead.
An aerial photograph, featured on the front page of the March 22 Herald, shows the effect and importance of the bulkhead currently installed in the north end of North Wildwood.

