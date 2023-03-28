COURT HOUSE – A Superior Court judge ruled March 27 that he does not have jurisdiction to settle a disagreement between North Wildwood and the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) over whether a bulkhead extension is necessary to protect the city from the ocean.
Supplies to build the new portion of steel bulkhead, which the city wants to extend from 12th to 16th avenues, have been piling up near the Beach Patrol headquarters, a structure the city says is in imminent peril.
Superior Court Judge Michael J. Blee agreed with the DEP that his courtroom is not the appropriate venue to settle the dispute over whether the regulator was right in denying the city’s request for emergency authorization (EA) to build the bulkhead. Blee denied a motion brought by North Wildwood to have him rule on the merits of the emergency application.
“Quite frankly, the court gets frustrated. I would love to hear the evidence. I would decide this case. But it would not be proper,” Blee, who is already overseeing a suit brought against the city by the DEP and a counterclaim from North Wildwood, said in rendering his ruling.
The decision to deny the city’s emergency application came by way of a letter from the DEP dated Feb. 24. Ordinarily, there are two methods to appeal the DEP’s decision.
The city could challenge the decision in the Appellate Division of the court or in the Office of Administrative Law. However, they unsuccessfully asked Blee to consider it in the context of the larger case before him.
While not committing to the next step, both North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello and Anthony S. Bocchi, counsel for the city on the matter, said challenging the EA denial in the Appellate Division seemed to be the most logical move.
“The only way this gets resolved fairly is in front of a judge. Whether it's the Superior Court, the Appellate Division, or the Supreme Court. That's the only way this case gets resolved fairly,” Rosenello said after the city lost in court March 27.
Bocchi said there is a mechanism to speed up the appeal process when dealing with an emergency situation and, given the city’s view of the current conditions, time is of the essence.
He said an emergent appeal can be filed, in which case the appellate process is truncated and the court considers, first, if the issue should even be reconsidered and, second, if it should be reconsidered immediately.
According to Bocchi, if the court decides to hear the case on an expedited schedule, it would rely on arguments already in the record, further avoiding delays of re-briefing the case.
“I would argue that that's something that the city should strongly consider here,” Bocchi told the Herald after court.
The judge pointed out Rosenello and North Wildwood Council President Salvatore Zampirri Sr., who were in the gallery, saying they know more about how the current conditions have deteriorated, but that the prospect of summer looming and large cliffs remaining was troubling to the court.
“You could file another emergency application, as Ms. Shinn (the DEP’s attorney) doesn't welcome, but clearly indicates that that's the law,” Blee said. “Recognizing we're going into early spring, early summer, recognizing there's going to be kids walking around what looks like a cliff, perhaps the review could change. But under the law, the court cannot assert jurisdiction in that issue.”
The DEP has argued there are better, nonstructural ways to solve the problem, like bringing sand in trucks, either from Wildwood’s beach or a mainland site, to reinforce what’s left of the dune and add more of a buffer between the city streets and the sea.
“They're not going to issue an EA for a bulkhead. That, to me, has been made clear in their papers,” Bocchi said in an interview.
A Coastal Area Facilities Review Act (CAFRA) permit for the bulkhead is still pending with the DEP.
The city said bulkheads have worked in the past and they can’t afford the luxury of more natural barriers given the urgency of the situation.
“The proof is in the pudding,” Rosenello told the Herald. “Take that bulkhead out (from 3rd to 5th avenues). Pretend that bulkhead was never installed. You would have a city block gone. Roads, buildings, infrastructure would be gone. It would be washed away.”
Rosenello said an aerial photo featured on the front page of the March 22 Herald proves how essential the existing bulkheads are. Those were constructed without DEP approval and are currently subject of Notices of Violation (NOV) and fines issued by the agency.
“They've tried to, basically, muddy the water with all this NOV stuff. Hey, don't look at what we, the DEP, didn't do. Look at what North Wildwood did against our regulations. Well, damn man. If you had done your job, we wouldn't have had to do any of this stuff,” Rosenello said in an interview.
“Our engineers have calculated every one of their alternatives, and every one of their alternatives is completely and utterly impractical,” he added.
Rosenello said North Wildwood is long overdue for shore protection and has been neglected by the state for a decade.
“In the last 10 years, the NJDEP has participated in $1.4 billion worth of projects in the State of New Jersey. The entire island of the Wildwoods has received about $1.8 million. So, in 10 years, the Wildwoods, which represent one of only three free beaches in the State of New Jersey, have received one-tenth of 1% of the entire shore protection funding for the State of New Jersey,” according to the mayor.
Further frustrating Rosenello is the DEP’s refusal to allow the city to regrade the large sand cliffs created by waves crashing into the dune. A video posted to the Facebook group North Wildwood Coastal Processes over St. Patrick’s Day weekend showed children playing and jumping from the cliffs.
“They’ve had multiple chances to approve the regrading of those dunes. They said no twice. I mean, what do we do? We keep filing permits? At some point, it becomes an effort in futility,” said Rosenello.
