COURT HOUSE – A judge ruled North Wildwood will not be allowed to build an extension of its bulkhead – at least for now – but that it may proceed with a $21 million counterclaim it filed against the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), asking for the money the city has spent in recent years to try to prevent the ocean from swallowing its infrastructure.
Judge Puts Hold On North Wildwood Beach Work but Rules City May Proceed with $21M Countersuit Against DEP
Shay Roddy
Reporter
Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
