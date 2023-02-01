Anthony bocchi Neil Yoskin north wildwood attorneys

Attorney Anthony Bocchi (right) argued on behalf of North Wildwood, saying one moderate storm could be catastrophic for the city's north-end beachfront infrastructure unless immediate action is taken. His colleague Neil Yoskin (left) makes notes.

COURT HOUSE – A judge ruled North Wildwood will not be allowed to build an extension of its bulkhead – at least for now – but that it may proceed with a $21 million counterclaim it filed against the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), asking for the money the city has spent in recent years to try to prevent the ocean from swallowing its infrastructure. 

Judge Michael J. Blee presiding in Cape May County Superior Court Feb. 1. 
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello (right) listened to the proceedings from the gallery Feb. 1. Attorney David DeWeese, left, sits beside him. 
Deputy Attorney General Kevin Terhune argued on behalf of the DEP.

