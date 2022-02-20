GYPSY MOTHS ON A TREE FILE PHOTO
PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich confirmed to Upper Township Committee Feb. 14 that the municipality will begin spraying to combat gypsy moths.  

“Spraying will begin in early to mid-May for this stubborn pest, and we’ve notified the affected owners whose properties lie within the multiple acres where we’ll be spraying. Residents can learn more about specific areas to be sprayed by contacting township administration." 

