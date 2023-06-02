Penny the Great White Shark

Penny, a 10-foot-long, 522-pound great white shark, has pinged twice off Ocean City since May 29. 

 Courtesy OCEARCH

OCEAN CITY – Penny, a 10-foot-long great white shark that pinged less than a mile off Ocean City on Memorial Day, has pinged again, heading south along the coast.

