Lance Miller, a 34-year employee of the DEP, who finished his career as an assistant commissioner, retired to North Wildwood. He has a unique perspective on the city’s headline-grabbing battle with the state’s environmental regulator. Miller said his approach would be much different than Mayor Patrick Rosenello’s 

 Shay Roddy

NORTH WILDWOOD – A North Wildwood resident with 34 years of experience working in the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said he wants to help the city find a resolution to its ongoing feud with the regulator, but the city isn’t interested in his perspective. 

The Sixth Avenue beach path, which ran over a steel bulkhead the city allegedly constructed without the DEP’s permission, is currently closed, and will remain closed this summer. On the other side of the stairs, over the steel bulkhead, there is a significant drop-off.  
A steel bulkhead, which North Wildwood allegedly installed illegally, ends here, between 12th and 13thavenues, where natural dunes begin. The city was denied emergency authorization to extend the bulkhead to 16th Avenue. Former DEP Assistant Commissioner Lance Miller, who is currently a North Wildwood resident, said the construction of the bulkhead from this location north destroyed natural dunes and the same thing will happen again if the city extends it further south. 
These platforms, foot showers, benches and the bulkhead were all installed without DEP approval. The DEP recently denied an emergency application submitted by North Wildwood to extend the bulkhead, shown above, four more blocks south, including the area in front of the city’s Beach Patrol headquarters.  

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

