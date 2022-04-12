COURT HOUSE - Almost 50,000 National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) policies in Cape May County came under the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) new methodology for pricing premiums April 1.
The new system, dubbed Risk Rating 2.0, first went into effect for new policies in October 2021. The rating system was applied to all existing NFIP policies April 1 when they come up for renewal.
The thrust of the new rating system is to tie the premium more directly to the risk of loss of each individual property insured. For some properties, that could mean a significant increase that will be levied in 18% per year premium increases until the designated premium level is reached.
Cape May County and NFIP
In Cape May County, as of Feb. 28, FEMA records show 49,391 policies in force, representing $12 billion in coverage with aggregate paid annual premiums of $32.9 million. The county has the largest concentration of NFIP policies in the state. It accounts for 24% of all state NFIP policies, almost one in every four statewide.
New Jersey, in turn, has the fifth-highest number of policies in force among the 50 states, beaten only by Louisiana, Florida, Hawaii, and South Carolina, in that order.
What this all means is that April 1 was a big day in the county as Risk Rating 2.0 absorbed the almost 50,000 county policies. Every one of the 16 municipalities in the county shows some flood insurance policies on the FEMA database.
As expected, 92% of the policies are in the ocean fronting communities of Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and the Wildwoods, with the inclusion of bayside West Wildwood, Cape May, and Cape May Point.
The communities of West Cape May, Woodbine, and the four townships combine for over $1.1 billion in NFIP coverage.
Community Rating System
The new system for setting flood insurance premiums makes a municipality’s Community Rating System (CRS) level even more important than it was under the old ratings.
Now, the development of more expensive homes in flood-risk areas means more likelihood of higher premiums, as the replacement value of the property is taken more directly into account in the premium setting calculations. A CRS rating that provides a significant discount for NFIP policies will add to the attraction of a community.
Using the most recent published data from FEMA, the county has four communities that are not part of the CRS program. These are West Cape May, Woodbine, and the townships of Middle and Dennis. The four municipalities outside the CRS system account for $354 million in coverage across 1,320 policies.
For the 12 municipalities that are part of the CRS, the scores for eleven of them range from a rating level of three to seven, with West Wildwood at a 10, which is effectively out of the CRS at this point in time.
Both Avalon and Sea Isle City sport level three ratings, among only eight communities in the nation with that rating. It provides a 35% discount for the property owners in the NFIP. There are seven level two communities in the nation and one level one. The maximum discount for a level one community is a 45% discount.
In the other participating communities in Cape May County, Ocean City has a CRS rating of four, providing a 30% discount. Wildwood, Upper Township, Cape May, and Stone Harbor are the four county municipalities with a level five rating, 25% discount. Cape May Point, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood are listed in the FEMA database at level six, with a 20% discount. Lower Township, relatively new to the program, has a level seven rating with a 15% discount.
The focus on CRS ratings and the actions necessary to advance the rating for a higher discount may become a more important issue for municipalities where Risk Rating 2.0 has its most significant impact on current premium levels.
One example is Seven Mile Island, where the two communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor were both at level five in 2014. Since then, Avalon advanced from a level five to a level three, while Stone Harbor has remained at level five. If the new rating system requires significantly higher premiums for Stone Harbor property owners, there may be pressure to advance to the next CRS level.
Risk Rating System 2.0
FEMA has called Risk Rating System 2.0 “a transformational leap forward” in the agency’s efforts to have the riskiest properties foot a greater share of the premium load. The agency says the new system will result in greater equity among policyholders, many of whom, it maintains, will see a decrease in their premiums.
A New York Times report on Florida rates shows how the system could impact high-end property owners. According to that September 2021 report, some parts of Florida could expect an eventual increase of 1,000% when all annual increases are played out.
An example from the Times report was cited by the Insurance Journal. In it, an oceanfront home in Tampa, where the current premium is about $480 a year, could eventually see a premium top $7,000 a year. This may be an extreme case, but such cases will probably cluster in riskier areas, making overall FEMA percentage data across 4 million policies less informative of what happens to specific local communities.
Premium increases are limited by federal law to 18% per year. That will continue until the Risk Rating System 2.0 designated premium level is reached. For many, the increase this year in premiums will be a start, not an endpoint.
One worry is that the new rates could discourage building in flood-prone areas, impacting local economies and municipal tax ratables. Another is that the rates will drive people out of the flood insurance program just as climate issues dictate more properties should be considering flood insurance. The problem, some argue, could just increase the federal bill for disaster recovery where properties were not insured.
Proponents of the new system argue that it is long overdue. They say the old rating system subsidized the coastal building for well-to-do homeowners. They also say that higher insurance costs reflect new realities.
Laura Lightbody, The Pew Charitable Trust’s project director for flood-prepared communities, applauded the implementation of the new rating system.
She said, “This is a clear signal by the federal government to homeowners and communities about the cost of living in flood-prone areas and an important first step toward encouraging less risky development and safer communities.”
Senators from many of the Atlantic and Gulf coastal states had sought a delay in the implementation of the new system. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has been active in seeking to change the annual 18% increase cap to 9% per year. No changes to the new system have yet been enacted by Congress.
FEMA projections for states insured by the program show only 5% of New Jersey policies will increase by more than $20 per month. More than $20 per month covers a range of increases, some of which could be very significant.
The likelihood, given the distribution of policies in the state, is that a higher percentage in Cape May County will be in the pool of policies that see increases, perhaps significant ones.
The premium changes will occur as policies renew. More information on the impact on Cape May County should be forthcoming soon, as homeowners and insurance agents sort through the changes.
