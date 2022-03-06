upper township logo

PETERSBURG – Mayor Curtis Corson suggested to Upper Township Committee Feb. 28 that all attend the March 26 presentation of the Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club, regarding the changing shorelines of Upper's beaches.  

Corson said, "We have numerous places at Upper's beaches, including the Beesley's Point boat ramp location, where shorelines are being seriously eroded and studies are needed to tap into the grants and programs to manage these changes.  

"Low tide at the time of the meeting at 10 a.m. will be perfect to see the effect of erosion on our shores. The township has resources, such as aerial photography capability, that can aid the cause.”  

Committee members ultimately decided to attend as a group and be ready to answer questions from participants. 

 

