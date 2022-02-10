Vessel,Engaged,In,Dredging.,Dredger,Working,At,Sea.,Ship,Excavating
SEA ISLE CITY – During Sea Isle City Council's Feb. 8 meeting, the city administration stated that the dredging contractor it had engaged to dredge the marina and back bay will return to complete its contract.  

SumCo Eco-Contracting from Peabody, Massachusetts, was awarded a $945,000 contract to complete the work before the busy 2021 summer season but ran into snafus with its equipment.  

Despite the equipment failure, the company was still able to finish dredging around the yacht club and will now tackle the lagoons and Intracoastal Waterway channels.  

This work is described by the city as “maintenance dredging,” and it is hoped that the work will be finished well before summer 2022. 

