Dead Bottlenose Dolphin on Avalon Beach

A bottlenose dolphin was recently found dead on Avalon's 50th Street beach.

 Courtesy Marine Mammal Stranding Center's Facebook page

AVALON – Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC), in Brigantine, announced on its Facebook page that its members retrieved the body of a dead bottlenose dolphin that washed ashore at the 50th Street beach in Avalon Feb. 27.

