Bulkhead_Supplies.jpg

Materials the city plans to use to build the bulkhead extension are stockpiled near the Beach Patrol headquarters. The DEP denied the city’s request for emergency authorization to build a bulkhead in front of the Beach Patrol building, where there has been significant erosion. The city is fighting the decision.

 Shay Roddy

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD – As the first nor’easter of 2023 pumped waves onto North Wildwood’s coast March 13, a stronger, although figurative, storm raged on dry land over the island’s resilience.

Cliff.JPEG

A photo submitted to the Herald by North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello shows a cliff at the end of the 15th Avenue beach path. The “picture speaks a thousand words,” Rosenello said, adding he wants state officials held criminally responsible for any accidents that occur because of the unsafe conditions.
Bulkhead_Meets_Dune.jpg

A steel bulkhead, mostly buried in this portion by sand, ends between 12th and 13th avenues, where natural dunes begin. The city did not have authorization from the DEP to build this bulkhead and was denied emergency authorization to extend it to 16th Avenue. The city is fighting the DEP’s decision.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments