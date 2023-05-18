access path ramp dune beach north wildwood

Three access points at 13th, 14th and 15th Avenues will be reconstructed and reopened after the DEP authorized the work following the city's request for emergency authorization. 

NORTH WILDWOOD – The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has approved a last-minute request by the city, allowing North Wildwood to regrade some of its beaches, eliminating cliffs created by erosion, and rebuild three beach access points that had to be closed as a result of the steep drop-offs.

In a photo submitted to the DEP as part of North Wildwood's request for emergency authorization, Mayor Patrick Rosenello stands on top of a cliff carved into the dune, while Council President Salvatore Zampirri Sr. stands below at beach level. The DEP approved the requested work in a letter dated May 17. 
Sand cliffs caused by the erosion of North Wildwood's beaches this winter, a shown in a photo submitted to the DEP by the city.
A letter from the state granting the city's latest EA request.
An emergency authorization request sent from North Wildwood to the DEP.
A closed beach access point, where individuals are seen ignoring barriers the city had put in place, as seen in a photo submitted to the DEP by North Wildwood. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

