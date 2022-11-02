gypsy moth egg sac

A Gypsy Moth egg sac is captured on tree bark.

 Mark van Dam via Shutterstock.com

DENNISVILLE - The township committee learned at its Nov. 1 meeting that the New Jersey Department of Agriculture completed a survey per a township request and found “heavy outbreaks” of gypsy moth egg mass expected for early spring 2023. 

