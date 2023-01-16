Dead Whales Heat Up Controversy Over Offshore Wind

A necropsy performed on a humpback whale that washed ashore in Brigantine Jan. 12 revealed that the whale suffered blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike,” according to a post on Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s Facebook page Jan. 15. 

Seven dead whales have washed up on New Jersey and New York beaches since early December 2022. The appearance of so many whale fatalities in so short a time has added fuel to the existing controversy surrounding New Jersey’s ambitious push into offshore wind energy.  

