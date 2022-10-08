Wind farm option
Masha Basova via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - As Cape May County has worked to have its case heard by federal and state officials over the Ocean Wind I alternative energy project, it must constantly come up against preconceptions that it is obstructing the project. Many perceive the county’s resistance to simply come because rich people do not want wind turbines on their horizon.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments