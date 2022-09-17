60f1ec34b6dd9.image.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy tours the Wildwood Boardwalk July 4, 2021, with Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron. Byron expressed measured disappointment at the veto of a bill that would have eased DEP requirements for building permits in the city.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill Sept. 15 that would have allowed more development in Wildwood near the dune line. The veto disappointed some local, county and state officials.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments