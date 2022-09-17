WILDWOOD – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill Sept. 15 that would have allowed more development in Wildwood near the dune line. The veto disappointed some local, county and state officials.
The bill, A2676, introduced by Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st) in February, would have allowed Wildwood to join a small number of shore towns in having greater freedom to develop blighted areas near the dune line.
Specifically, it would have allowed for a less stringent permitting threshold for certain communities as identified in the Department of Community Affair’s 2020 Municipal Revitalization Index. The bill’s summary indicates that “only a very small number of the 126 municipalities in the CAFRA zone would fall into this category.” CAFRA is the commonly used acronym for the Coastal Area Facilities Review Act, which regulates what can be constructed near shore areas and wetlands.
“It would have allowed Wildwood, similar to Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and a couple of other shore districts, to revitalize their downtown and allow for redevelopment,” McClellan said.
McClellan said Wildwood has a few “dilapidated properties.” The bill, if passed, would have allowed for the development of more businesses, as well as some housing, and provided much-needed revitalization to the area.
Byron also supported the idea of redevelopment.
“Having relief from some CAFRA restrictions would help promote much-needed project development and assist Wildwood in its efforts to elevate the value of our community, as well as provide greater economic opportunities to our residents,” Byron said. “Although I am disappointed with the bill being vetoed, I certainly respect the governor’s sincere concern in protecting the environmental integrity of our state and its municipalities.”
Emily Paul, president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber had backed the bill on behalf of the business community.
“The chamber wrote to the governor to let him know the business community fully supported this legislation,” Paul said. “We are disappointed to hear it was vetoed.”
Paul said the chamber heard the bill was going to the governor’s desk but didn’t expect it to be rejected.
“I think that allowing us to develop–and it was in the spirit of the legislation that was already happening in other places–could have helped with housing,” she said.
Paul said there is a well-known shortage of worker housing in shore communities and the development would have created more places for people to live.
Murphy issued a statement outlining the reasons for his veto of the bill. He said his administration has shown it can support economic development while at the same time being proactive to concerns over climate change.
“I am concerned, however, that this bill will undermine efforts on both fronts,” Murphy stated.
The governor’s statement said the bill “would have significant negative impacts on stormwater management, resilience and historic preservation in those communities.” He thought the impact on coastal areas, already the most vulnerable to coastal flooding, would be the most severely impacted; and in fact, he would be working against his administration’s efforts, namely the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) shore protection efforts.
He said he believes the bill doesn’t take into consideration the “interconnected nature of the coastal ecosystem,” and how this would impact different municipalities.
Byron said less stringent CAFRA restrictions would lead to growth in Wildwood without jeopardizing the environment. He said growth is needed to fight socioeconomic challenges. Wildwood, although it is a small community, faces many of the same socioeconomic challenges that large cities with Urban Aid designation do: a high poverty rate, a high unemployment rate and a high percentage of Temporary Aid for Needy Families (TANF)-eligible households, among others. He said the city would continue to work with the state legislative team to reverse these poor socioeconomic conditions.
McClellan told the Herald his office has already sent a request for a meeting with DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and has reached out to the governor’s office. He said he would be joined by fellow first district Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, Cape May County Commissioner Will Morey, and Byron to address the DEP’s concerns that led to the governor’s veto.
“We want to try to get this resolved and bring it to the finish line,” McClellan said.
