Dead Whales Heat Up Controversy Over Offshore Wind

A necropsy performed on a humpback whale that washed ashore in Brigantine Jan. 12 revealed that the whale suffered blunt trauma injuries consistent with those from a vessel strike,” according to a post on Marine Mammal Stranding Center’s Facebook page Jan. 15. 

 Courtesy Marine Mammal Stranding Center

CREST HAVEN - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) and Cape May County Commissioner Director Leonard Desiderio announced, in a Feb. 9 county release, that they will work together to pursue answers to the deaths of whales since early December in the New York and New Jersey shore areas. 

