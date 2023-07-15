Crabs 1.jpg

Quinn Whitesall-McHerron, American Littoral Society habit restoration coordinator, holds a horseshoe crab that carries a new cellular tagging device, along with a plastic tag. The tags provide information about a crab’s movement, which is used to help direct beach and ecosystem restoration efforts.

REEDS BEACH – The movements of 24 horseshoe crabs are now being monitored by cellular tracking devices in a collaborative partnership with the Cape May Point Science Center (CMPSC), Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT), and American Littoral Society (ALS).  

Crabs 2.jpg

Donors Rob and Wendy Wilson join American Littoral Society Habitat Restoration Project Manager Shane Godshall and Sean Burcher, director of scientific operations for the Cape May Point Science Center, on Reeds Beach for the cellular tagging program.
Crabs 3.jpg

A female horseshoe crab carrying a standard U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recapture tag and a new Cellular Tracking Technologies PowerTag.

