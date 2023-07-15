Quinn Whitesall-McHerron, American Littoral Society habit restoration coordinator, holds a horseshoe crab that carries a new cellular tagging device, along with a plastic tag. The tags provide information about a crab’s movement, which is used to help direct beach and ecosystem restoration efforts.
Donors Rob and Wendy Wilson joinAmericanLittoral Society Habitat Restoration Project Manager Shane Godshall and Sean Burcher,director ofscientificoperations for the Cape May Point Science Center, on Reeds Beachfor the cellular tagging program.
REEDS BEACH – The movements of 24 horseshoe crabs are now beingmonitoredby cellular tracking devices in a collaborative partnership with the Cape May Point Science Center (CMPSC), Cellular Tracking Technologies (CTT), and American Littoral Society (ALS).
These tags remotelymonitorand track the crabs as they come ashore andprovidea better understanding on how often female crabsemerge, general horseshoe crab movement, and what informs their movement decisions.
“This information will help us focus on the beaches and restoration projects we need for the horseshoe crab to provide all it does for the ecosystem,” said QuinnWhitesall-McHerron, ALS habit restoration coordinator.
This new partnership kicked off May 23 when staff from ALS, CMPSC, and CTT, as well as CMPSC donors Rob and Wendy Wilson, had a special tagging event at Reeds Beach, alongthe DelawareBay.
Whitesall-McHerronsaid these new‘PowerTags’are in addition to those plastic tags ALS has been using for years thatprovidesome basic insight on crab movement when tagged crabs are recaptured.
“We rely on people to report when they find a crab with a plastic tag,”Whitesall-McHerronsaid. “Thereisn’tany technology involved with those tags. These new tags remove that human element, so if a crab comes on shore in a remote area orwherever, the tag pings devices set up between Reeds Beach and Pierces Point Beach. We can tell where the crab is based on the strength of the ping.”
The primary goal of the new tags is to “unravel the mysteries surrounding female horseshoe crabs' behavior, particularly their emergence on a beach and their movement patterns before spawning,” addedWhitesall-McHerron. “By understanding what factors inform their decisions to move, we can gain valuable insights into their reproductive cycles and overall population dynamics.”
To gather this crucial data, tags thattransmitradio telemetry data are glued to each crab's shell during the spawning season of May-June. Aftermonitoringthe crabs for an hour as the epoxy cures, they are released back into the water, ready to continue their journey. Whenever the crabs crawl ashore, their location is recorded.
“The tags do not hurt the crabs,”Whitesall-McHerronstressed. “We reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and several universities who have studied the horseshoe crab and there are no issues with their well-being and no impact to their spawning.”
Preliminary data has shown that the crabs tend to come ashore just after high tide events and that they can move to different beaches for spawning.
One tagged crab moved500 meterssouth to Cooks Beach, another of the beaches the ALS restored following Hurricane Sandy.
Whitesall-McHerronsaid the cellular tagging project will expand to include more crabs next year. They typically tag about 4,000 horseshoe crabs each season withthe plastictags.
