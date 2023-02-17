dead northern right whale.jpg

Pictured is a dead North American right whale, a species that Bob Mullock hopes to help save through the use of tracking technology at the Cape May Point Science Center. 

 Wikicommons

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY POINT Cape May Point Science Center, slated to fully open to the public this coming spring, hopes to help track endangered whales using satellite technology to save them from the deadly fate that met nine whales in New Jersey alone in 2023 

723503107

Right whales are endangered. Pictured are southern right whales, the population of which is estimated to be 10 times that of the local North Atlantic right whale. Bob Mullock of the Cape May Point Science Center hopes that the center can help northern right whales rebound in population.   

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Content Marketing Coordinator / Reporter

Collin Hall grew up in Cape May County and works as a content manager for Do The Shore, as well as a reporter. He currently lives in Villas.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments