CAPE MAY - The Coastal Research Center at Stockton University presented the Cape May City council with two reports Oct. 18. One dealt with work done by the center to determine the frequency, duration and magnitude of street flooding at six locations in the city. The other was on the stability of the beaches compared to their status in 2016.
The beaches have fared well, Center Director Dr. Steward Farrell told the council. Looking at shoreline and sand volume changes, the report showed the beaches stable to the accretion of sand particularly south of Madison Avenue. The dunes have increased in height and volume at 8 of 10 sites. Farrell noted that the sand accretion benefits from the periodic beach fills done by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Nuisance flooding in the city remains problematic. The center’s report states that there were 65 events of water depth of 0.5 feet in the streets from November 3, 2021, to May 12, 2022. Locations on Elmira Street accounted for 14 of the 65 instances. Gravity drainage systems are hampered by the flat nature of the city terrain. Data was collected on the depth and duration of street flooding through the use of HOBO water pressure sensors installed at key locations for a six-month period.
City officials said they are making an effort to keep outfall pipes clean and unobstructed. There is also an ongoing task to repair one of the pumps that, when operating correctly, may alleviate some of the Elmira Street flooding.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.