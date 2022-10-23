Cape May Beach Patrol Rowboat - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Coastal Research Center at Stockton University presented the Cape May City council with two reports Oct. 18. One dealt with work done by the center to determine the frequency, duration and magnitude of street flooding at six locations in the city. The other was on the stability of the beaches compared to their status in 2016.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments