CAPE MAY – The Cape May city council introduced an ordinance Oct. 18 that defines and applies drainage and stormwater management requirements to all city development. Currently, the city depends on the drainage and stormwater review done for development as part of the Planning or Zoning Board review process. This new ordinance is meant to ensure that proper drainage, lot grading and stormwater management principles are part of developments that are not subject to either Planning or Zoning Board review.
Cape May Applies Lot Grading and Stormwater Requirements City-wide
