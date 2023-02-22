wildwood dune design

The proposed design for a dune that would run the length of the Five Mile Island. 

 Via U.S. Army Corps

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – A long-awaited project to build a dune and berm the length of the Wildwoods may soon be one step closer to completion. 

hurricane sandy north wildwood

A photo taken at 2nd Avenue in North Wildwood during Hurricane Sandy in 2012 shows the ocean breaching a city bulkhead.
clogged outfall

A clogged outfall pipe in Wildwood creates problems with storm-sewer drainage and causes unhealthy conditions brought by stagnant water. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments