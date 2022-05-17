WILDWOOD – A bill that would ease development requirements in Wildwood has passed out of committee.
The legislation, sponsored by Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1), would waive the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) requirements for costly coastal permitting in Wildwood.
As the law currently stands, a Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permit is required for residential and commercial development along the shore. CAFRA permitting is also required for larger developments without immediate proximity to the beach.
“The cost of these coastal area permits is a barrier for redevelopment in Wildwood,” McClellan said in a statement.
The Assemblyman wants to give Wildwood an edge that other shore towns possess.
“In order to encourage developers to see Wildwood’s potential, we need to give the city an advantage that similar shore towns possess. This puts Wildwood on a level playing field and primes it for an exciting comeback,” stated McClellan.
Senator Mike Testa is sponsoring the legislation in the Senate where it awaits hearing in committee.
The legislation changes the current CAFRA specifications to allow for certain cities in the Department of Community Affairs 2020 Municipal Revitalization Index to forego the requirements. Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Long Branch are just a few of the shore communities that are exempt from obtaining CAFRA permits for development.
