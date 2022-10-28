9.21.22 R&O 2.jpg

The cutterhead, Dredge Texas, owned and operated by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, pumps sand onto the beaches of Stone Harbor, N.J. in February of 2017.

 U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - The bids are in and will soon be opened for the federal beach replenishment project on 7 Mile Island. Avalon Council heard a status report at its Oct. 26 meeting in which Business Administrator Scott Wahl called the upcoming replenishment “perhaps the largest capital project in borough history.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments