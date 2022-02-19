DREDGE IN BAY FILE PHOTO
PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich informed Upper Township Committee and the public Feb. 14 that dredging inBeesley’s Point has been mobilized.  

“The company is on the scene, and work will take about five to six days, so will be finished by early next week. The boat ramp at Beesley's Point will be closed for the duration of the dredging, although, with the seasonal weather we’ve been having, the ramp is not used much at all for this period.” 

