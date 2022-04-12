DREDGE IN OCEAN CITY LIFEGUARD REPLENISHMENT DREDGING FILE PHOTO

A dredge off the coast of Ocean City. 

 File Photo

OCEAN CITY – Beach replenishment is again coming to Ocean City.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lead a dredging project to bolster beaches in the resort town some time before 2023, which could cost around $24 million, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

The federal government will pay the lion’s share – reportedly up to $17 million. The feds are committed to pay 65% of the total cost, the Press reports. The state reportedly pays 75% of the remaining balance, leaving the city on the hook for 8.75% of the overall cost. 

The total cost will not be determined until after the Army Corps surveys the beach this fall to determine how much work will be required. If the federal government pays their maximum commitment, $17 million, that means the state would pay $6.7 million and the city would pay $2.3 million. 

Most of the replenishment work will reportedly be focused on the north end of the island and downtown. 

