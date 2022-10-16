AVALON - At its work session Oct. 12, Avalon Borough Council heard a report on how the town is addressing an increase in nuisance flooding in its downtown business area.
CME Associates, an engineering consulting firm with a local office in Court House, has been selected to study the drainage problems in the downtown area from 19th to 33rd.
The project will seek to identify any deficiencies that might be impeding more rapid drainage and outflow of water build-up, especially when that build-up is the result of heavy rain rather than tidal flooding.
Council member John McCorristin said the flooding following significant rain events appears to be increasing, causing problems for the businesses in the area.
CME Associates will recommend actions to reduce the “frequency and intensity” of flooding in the downtown district. The company said it could also help the borough identify potential grant sources to aid in deferring the expense of a new drainage solution.
CME Associates recently was awarded a contract to design a replacement desalination plant for Cape May City.
