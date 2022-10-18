IMG_3719.jpeg

The beach near 13th street in Avalon shows erosion after a winter storm passed through in Feb. 2022.

 Shay Roddy

AVALON - Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced that the borough had secured an additional $8.5 million toward its already scheduled federal beach replenishment Oct. 12. The added sand the money will allow on the beaches will be very welcome.

