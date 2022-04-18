Avalon Logo

AVALON - At an April 13 Borough Council work session, Avalon became the latest municipality to resist the adoption of the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) model flood damage protection ordinance.  

Avalon Construction Official Edward Dean said negotiations with DEP made clear that one potential consequence of the model ordinance would be to remove flood elevation regulations from municipal control. DEP officials would not accept language changes proposed by the borough. 

This is a concern that has already been raised by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and the Cape May County League of Municipalities. The chamber has expressed the concern that the ordinance paves the way for the automatic acceptance of future New Jersey Protecting Against Climate Threats (NJPACT) regulations. 

A resolution of opposition was recently adopted by North Wildwood. Avalon Administrator Scott Wahl told the council that the borough would be adjusting the North Wildwood resolution to Avalon-specific information and then presenting it to the council for potential adoption. 

It is likely that resolutions opposing the DEP model ordinance will be put before governing bodies across the county. 

