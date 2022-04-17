AVALON - At an April 13 meeting of Avalon Council, the borough authorized a contract award for a back passing project aimed at restoring eroded north end beaches.
The award was for $677,431, an amount slightly under the borough’s pre-bid engineering estimate.
The back passing effort harvests sand from the center of the community, where the sand naturally collects, and trucks it to the beaches in the north of the island.
For the last several back passing efforts, the borough has rented heavy equipment and done the relocation of sand through the efforts of its own Public Works Department. This year, supply chain interruptions placed limits on the availability of the equipment, forcing the borough to seek an outside contractor.
The contract was awarded to Mount Construction, a company that is familiar with Avalon, and conducted a similar project for the borough in 2012.
The back passing effort is intended to meet the borough’s needs in 2022 in advance of a major hydraulic beach replenishment effort by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will occur prior to the 2023 summer season. Funding for that federal effort has been appropriated.
Officials were not able to state with certainty when the back passing project would commence. The informed assumption from the borough engineer was early May.
