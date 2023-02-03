COURT HOUSE - Atlantic City Electric is using an innovative approach to help further protect birds across its service area. In partnership with Fulcrum Air, Atlantic City Electric is installing bird diverters using drone technology on various transmission lines as part of the company’s avian protection program. Through this pilot drone program, Atlantic City Electric has identified transmission lines to install new, upgraded bird diverters to help mitigate the potential for birds colliding into power lines. Atlantic City Electric is also installing the diverters where the company is building new infrastructure and power lines to avoid risk in areas of bird foraging, nesting, and roosting habitat.
editor's pick
Atlantic City Electric Protecting Birds Using Drone Technology
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Locations
Press Release
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- $65M-$70M Luxury Resort Proposed in Dennis
- Single-vehicle Crash Claims Life of Vineland Woman
- Avalon Police Seek 2 in Connection with Residential Burglary
- MudHen Hospitality Changing the Face of Downtown Wildwood
- Upper School Board Releases Previously Redacted Palmieri Docs After Letter from Herald Attorney
- Woodbine Author, 18, Shares How She Published 3 Books
- Upper Township Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
- UPDATE: Tier 2 Sex Offender Faces Drug, Weapon, Child Endangerment Charges
- Local Mayors, Others Call for Moratorium on Wind Power Surveys
- 50-cent Toll Hike Coming to 5 County Bridges March 15
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - RE: The Wildwood comment on what trucks the WBP will be traveling up and down the beach this summer. Let's hope they are not EV's. If so, let's see how long these high-tech, overpriced...
- North Cape May - Everyone loves to complain about the salaries Local, County and State employees earn. Yeah, yeah, yeah, but what they don't realize is that Unions (favored by most Democrats) set the salary...
- Sea isle - So China floats a spy balloon over the US this week and our feckless “ leaders” in Washington both in the White House and Pentagon do nothing. Just another test. Just another example of American...
- Cape May - Unemployment at 50-year low! Inflation easing! Country back on the right track. And what are Republicans focused on? Telling Americans what words they can't say. What history they can't...
- Avalon - Is there any truth to the rumor that the Union League has purchased the Tuckahoe Inn ? Supposedly this was verified by a waitress there.