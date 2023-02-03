Atlantic City Electric Protecting Birds Using Drone Technology

A representative with Fulcrum Air attaches bird diverters to a robot used to install the diverters on transmission lines along Stone Harbor Boulevard in Cape May County, N.J. Using a drone, the robot can safely and more efficiently install bird diverters on power lines to help further protect avian wildlife.

COURT HOUSE - Atlantic City Electric is using an innovative approach to help further protect birds across its service area. In partnership with Fulcrum Air, Atlantic City Electric is installing bird diverters using drone technology on various transmission lines as part of the company’s avian protection program. Through this pilot drone program, Atlantic City Electric has identified transmission lines to install new, upgraded bird diverters to help mitigate the potential for birds colliding into power lines. Atlantic City Electric is also installing the diverters where the company is building new infrastructure and power lines to avoid risk in areas of bird foraging, nesting, and roosting habitat. 

A drone and attached robot are used to install new bird diverters along Stone Harbor Boulevard in Cape May County, N.J. In partnership with Fulcrum Air, Atlantic City Electric is installing bird diverters using drone technology on various transmission lines as part of the company’s avian protection program.
Pictured is an upgraded bird diverter Atlantic City Electric is installing on transmission lines across portions of its service area. Because of reflective and glow in the dark tape, the new bird diverter is more effective in low light conditions such as dawn, dusk and overnight.
As part of Atlantic City Electric’s avian protection program, the company is using a robot to install upgraded bird diverters on transmission lines across portions of its service area. By using a drone, the robot can install bird diverters much more efficiently, especially in areas where access to energy infrastructure is limited including marsh land and environmentally sensitive areas.

