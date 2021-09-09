COURT HOUSE - Within the last two weeks, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control has detected West Nile virus (WNV) in several mosquito collections in the areas of West Cape May, Eldora, Dennis Township and Cold Spring.
According to a county release, the Department of Mosquito Control regularly tests for many mosquito-borne diseases throughout the county and sprays in those affected areas.
Most West Nile virus (WNV) infections are mild, and persons often have no symptoms. Approximately 20% of those infected develop a generally mild illness called WNV fever syndrome, characterized by fever, headache, weakness, nausea, body aches, and sometimes associated with a rash and swollen glands.
Approximately one in 150 infections will result in severe neurological disease, characterized by encephalitis, meningitis, or acute flaccid paralysis. Symptoms may include fever, headache, stiff neck, altered mental status (ranging from confusion to coma), and additional signs of brain dysfunction.
Mosquitoes can bite at any time of day and are particularly active during the early morning hours (dawn) and the early evening hours (dusk). For protection, long-sleeved shirts and long slacks can be worn, and use of mosquito repellent when outdoors during these times. It is also important to eliminate standing water on property that may serve as a habitat for mosquitoes.
The most effective protection from mosquitoes is to avoid them altogether by staying indoors. Those outside are urged to cover up and use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered mosquito repellents.
For information about West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis, or other mosquito-borne diseases, call the Health Department, at 609-465-1209, or check the department’s website, at www.cmchealth.net.
To learn about public health news and local events, “like” the Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook.