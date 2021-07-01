Stone Harbor Closes Beaches, Boat Ramp, Fields
COURT HOUSE - Water quality samples for all Cape May County ocean beaches were within the standard July 1, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Beesley's Point Beach, in Upper Township, is closed temporarily for construction, the DEP said.

The July 1 coastal flight has yet to be posted.

The DEP does not monitor Delaware Bay water quality. 

To see the map of bathing beaches, visit njbeaches.org.

