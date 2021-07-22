Wildwood Beach Photo (3)
COURT HOUSE - Water quality samples for all Cape May County ocean beaches were within the standard July 22, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Beesley's Point Beach, which was temporarily closed due to construction, has reopened.

The July 22 coastal flight has yet to be posted.

The DEP does not monitor Delaware Bay water quality. 

To see the map of bathing beaches, visit njbeaches.org.

