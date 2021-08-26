Stone Harbor Beach - File Photo.jpg

COURT HOUSE - Water quality samples for all Cape May County ocean beaches were within the standard Aug. 26, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The Aug. 26 coastal flight, which was cut short due to heavy cloud cover, was conducted north through Barnegat Bay, along Raritan Bay, around Sandy Hook, and south along the coast to Little Egg Inlet. Beach and water conditions appear good. Dolphins and baitfish were observed off Island Beach State Park.

The DEP does not monitor Delaware Bay water quality. 

To see the map of bathing beaches, visit njbeaches.org.

