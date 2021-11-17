TRENTON – The New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a business advocacy resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, has launched a vendor clearinghouse of wholesale vendors to help business owners prepare for the state’s ban on the provision or sale of single-use plastic and paper carryout bags, effective May 4.
According to an NJBAC release, this courtesy list identifies wholesale vendors and manufacturers who sell reusable and paper carryout bags that meet the requirements of the new law.
On Nov. 4, 2020, Governor Phil Murphy signed into law P.L. 2020, c.117, which prohibits the provision or sale of single-use plastic carryout bags and polystyrene foam foodservice products in all stores and food-service businesses statewide. The law also prohibits the provision or sale of single-use paper carryout bags by grocery stores that occupy 2,500 square feet or more.
The law required the creation of a vendor clearinghouse to aid businesses in identifying vendors and manufacturers who sell reusable carryout bags allowed by the new law.
“The law banning plastic carryout bags and polystyrene foam food container products will impact many businesses across the state,” stated Melanie Willoughby, executive director of the NJBAC. “We urge businesses to prepare for the plastic carryout bag ban now by learning about the requirements and finding vendors that offer reusable alternatives.”
Businesses that decide to sell or provide reusable carryout bags must ensure that the bags meet the requirements as defined in the law. To be considered a “reusable carryout bag,” the product must be:
- Made of polypropylene fabric, PET non-woven fabric, nylon, cloth, hemp product, or other washable fabric; and
- have stitched handles; and
- be designed and manufactured for at least 125 reuses.
All businesses that do not comply with the law are subject to an initial warning potentially followed by daily fines.
The State of New Jersey welcomes registration by manufacturers and distributors of reusable and paper carryout bags. Vendors from any geographic region that are registered to do business in New Jersey and sell products that meet the requirements of the new law may register on NJBAC's website to be added to the vendor clearinghouse list: https://business.nj.gov/bags/vendorclearinghouse.
The NJBAC and the NJ Department of Environmental Protection have also provided many online resources, including an implementation timeline and a chart of impacted establishments. Information and resources about the ban and reusable bag requirements can be found at business.nj.gov/bags/plastic-ban-law and nj.gov/dep/plastic-ban-law.