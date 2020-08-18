DIAS CREEK - Weather permitting, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control will be treating areas of Cape May County as part of its effort to control adult mosquitoes.
According to a release, the department will use Aqua Reslin, trade name for permethrin, and/or Aqua Anvil / Anvil 10+10, trade names for sumithrin, and/or Duet / Aqua Duet, trade names for prallethrin and sumithrin, and/or Zenivex / Aqua Zenivex, trade names for etofenprox, applied as ultra-low volume aerosols.
Spraying by truck may take place Aug. 19 and/or Aug. 20, between the hours 8 p.m. and midnight. Portions of the following municipalities that may be sprayed include:
Tuckahoe, Steelmantown, Beesleys Point & Palermo, in Upper Township
Woodbine
Dennisville and Ocean View, in Dennis Township.
Goshen, Court House, Burleigh, Whitesboro, Rio Grande and Green Creek, in Middle Township.
Villas, Fishing Creek, North Cape May, Town Bank, Erma and Cold Spring, in Lower Township.
U.S. Coast Guard Base TRACEN.
Also, spraying by truck may take place Aug. 20 and/or Aug. 21, between the hours of 2-7 a.m. Portions of the following municipalities that may be sprayed include:
Cape May
Those with questions can call (609) 465-9038, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.