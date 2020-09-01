cmc logo

DIAS CREEK - Weather permitting, the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control will be treating areas of Cape May County, as part of its effort to control adult mosquitoes.

According to a release, the department will use Aqua Reslin, trade name for permethrin, and/or Aqua Anvil / Anvil 10+10, trade names for sumithrin, and/or Duet / Aqua Duet, trade names for prallethrin and sumithrin, and/or Zenivex / Aqua Zenivex, trade names for etofenprox, applied as ultra-low volume aerosols.

Spraying by truck may take place Sept. 2 and/or Sept. 3, between the hours of 7 p.m. and midnight. Portions of the following municipalities that may be sprayed include:

Ocean City

Petersburg, Palermo, Seaville and Strathmere, in Upper Township

Woodbine.

Eldora and Dennisville, in Dennis Township.

Those with questions can call (609) 465-9038, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

