OCEAN CITY – City officials and engineers met with residents Nov. 13, at the Ocean City Senior Center, to address the West 17th Street flood mitigation project.
George Savastano, business administrator and municipal engineer of Ocean City, and Joe Danyo, chief engineer for Michael Baker International, the engineering firm working with Ocean City on the project, welcomed attendees ahead of Danyo’s presentation.
Savastano noted that New Jersey American Water also has a role in the project and that Adam Kane, a senior project engineer for the company, would also relay information at the meeting via Zoom.
The plan is to coordinate with the water and gas companies to avoid an abundance of disruptions to the neighborhood.
“The purpose of this is to get your feedback, to get your concerns, before we pull the trigger on going out to bid on the project,” Savastano said, regarding the meeting.
Michael Baker International installed other pump stations in the city, including those by 30th Street and Haven Avenue, as well as by the airport.
“We’re not going to stop the flooding. We’re still going to have flooding,” Danyo explained, “but we’re going to do the best we can to get the water off your streets, so it’s passable, so there’s not as much water accumulating on your streets.”
New Jersey American Water will be replacing the existing pump station and their water and sewer lines in that section of the island. Michael Baker International will work in conjunction with the water company to get in the necessary storm drain improvements. South Jersey Gas will follow behind in replacing their mains.
Due to West 17th Street being a low-lying area, it floods due to rainwater, as well as tidal influence. The area is typically drained by stormwater outfalls; however, when there is too much water, there is not enough pressure in the pipes to mitigate it.
The project requires permits that can take up to a couple of months to receive, including a Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permit and a waterfront development permit.
The project is expected to be completed in two phases. Phase one will be laying about 800 feet of pipe from an outfall to the pump station. Replacing pipes should also reduce groundwater infiltration.
“We’re not going to be able to have a completely dry road,” Danyo said. “What happens is this road will clear out in a few hours after the event is done.”
Previously, it could take upwards of eight to 10 hours and even days for the water to start clearing away after a flooding event. With the new improvements, water could start clearing out within a few hours.
Phase two of the project will consist of pipe extension and concrete gutters and curb improvements to be installed to prevent water collection and ponding, which has been successful in channeling the water to the inlets in the past, according to Danyo.
Once all utility work is complete, the road will be resurfaced.
The plan also involves planting various shrubs around the pump stations for aesthetic purposes, as well as a little extra green space for pets to enjoy.
The plan is to get the project out to bid by the end of the month, with a bid award by the end of the year.
Phase one is slated to begin between February and March 2022, with phase two (depending on receipt of permits) slated to begin between March and May 2022. A substantial amount of the city’s work should be completed by Memorial Day.
New Jersey American Water is making a $3 million investment in the project to update the existing water and sewer infrastructure that was installed in the 1950s, as the current location poses access issues, and the critical electrical and controls equipment is subject to flooding.
Some upgrades the water company will be installing include a new sanitary lift station that will be located in a traffic median, odor control equipment, gravity collection mains, 14 new manholes, and water distribution mains to name a few. The bulk of the water company's work is expected to occur in fall 2022.
Residents expressed their support for the project, as flooding problems have been a longtime issue. Some residents even shared their own ideas and suggestions.
Resident Ron Gifford offered some functional and aesthetic suggestions in regard to the “unique area.”
“We’re not looking to put an eyesore right in the middle of your island,” Danyo said.
Gifford also presented a question to Kane regarding the proposed odor control system, to which Kane and Danyo explained there would be pipes a few feet high, allowing for airflow off the ground and into the air.
Gifford presented the idea of possibly implementing a flagpole that would extend the pipe higher into the air, of which the odor could flow out. Kane responded he would make a note and bring it to the design engineer’s attention.
Another resident asked a question regarding construction timing to get an idea of what residents can expect in regard to parking, as well as driving on the island.
“You should still be able to get around the city’s excavation there,” Danyo said, explaining that they are anticipating no total road closures during work to be done between four and six weeks.
Savastano noted the initial point of contact should be the city for the entire project.
“We understand what an inconvenience it is,” Savastano said about the plan. “It’s a tough area with the one way in and one way out... we want to minimize the inconveniences and we’ll do that... I know that they’ll do whatever they can to try to minimize the disruptions, and also take your suggestions into account and incorporate them.”
“We’ve looked forward to this meeting for 10 years,” Resident Warren Reiner said.
To contact Rebecca Fox, email rfox@cmcherald.com.