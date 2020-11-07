WASHINGTON - Delays in federal permits for offshore wind projects will mean the estimated start of construction for four projects planned by Danish energy company Ørsted will be delayed by a year, according to reports.
That includes the Ocean Wind project planned for southern New Jersey, which was projected to be online by 2023.
The website renews.biz and others reported the announcement came Oct. 28 from Ørsted CEO Henrik Poulsen, who stated that even if the delayed permitting process starts moving early next year, the projects Revolution Wind, Ocean Wind, Skipjack, and Sunrise will be delayed beyond the previously expected construction in 2023 and 2024.
Officials with the energy company stated that the coverage came from a third-quarter earnings call with investors, at which time Poulsen spoke about the U.S. portfolio of the company.
A transcript from the call shows Poulsen stepped down as chief executive officer.