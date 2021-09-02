Stone Harbor Beach - File Photo.jpg

Beachgoers pack Stone Harbor beaches on a haze-filled summer day in 2017.

 File Photo

COURT HOUSE - Water quality samples for all Cape May County ocean beaches were within the standard Sep. 2, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

The Sept. 2 coastal flight has yet to be posted.

The DEP does not monitor Delaware Bay water quality. 

To see the map of bathing beaches, visit njbeaches.org.

