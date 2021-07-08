Ocean City Beach - File Photo
COURT HOUSE - Water quality samples for all Cape May County ocean beaches were within the standard July 8, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Beesley's Point Beach, in Upper Township, remains temporarily closed due to construction.

The July 8 coastal flight was conducted north through Barnegat Bay, along Raritan Bay, around Sandy Hook and south, along the coast to Sea Isle City. Beach and water conditions appeared good. Bait fish were observed off Monmouth and Ocean counties, and dolphins were spotted off most of Ocean County.

The DEP does not monitor Delaware Bay water quality. 

To see the map of bathing beaches, visit njbeaches.org.

