Sea Lice Making Early August Itchy at Local Beaches
File Photo

AVALON - Besides power outages and debris cleanups, Tropical Storm Isaias' effects are still being felt along the coast.

According to published reports, sea lice emerged at county beaches, likely a result of the storm bringing water from the south northbound. They're a larvae form of the thimble jellyfish, leaving bathers with an itchy sensation after they've been stung.

Avalon Beach Patrol described an instance Aug. 1 where many bathers at the 28th Street Beach reported feeling an itching sensation on their skin.

A story from NBC 10 noted that a sea lice's sting can cause a mild rash or severe welts, where, at that point, medical attention would be needed.

